Flights to and from Dubai from Scotland are beginning to return to normal as the flooding subsides – but many passengers are still facing delays.

Thursday’s arrival into Glasgow from Dubai was due to leave around two hours late at 4.45pm. A flight from Dubai to Glasgow departed on Thursday and was due to land just over two hours late, at 3pm.

Authorities struggled to cope with the heaviest rains ever to hit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this week. The airport in Dubai was deluged with water, forcing the cancellation of flights – and the suspension of all check-ins on Wednesday.

Cars drive in a flooded street following heavy rains in Dubai. Picture: Guiseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images

Dubai International Airport said on Thursday morning it had resumed check-ins, but urged passengers not to travel to the airport unless they had received confirmation from their airline their flight was to depart.

The airport said in a statement: “Check-in for Emirates and flydubai has reopened at Terminal 3. There is a high volume of guests in the check-in area, so please only come to the terminal if you have a departure confirmation from your airline. We're working to get you to your destination as quickly as possible.”

However, passengers said there was little information on offer at the airport.

Passengers wait for their flights at the Dubai International Airport in Dubai.