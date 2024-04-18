Dubai rainfall floods: Scottish flights begin to return to normal - but passengers still facing lengthy delays
Flights to and from Dubai from Scotland are beginning to return to normal as the flooding subsides – but many passengers are still facing delays.
Thursday’s arrival into Glasgow from Dubai was due to leave around two hours late at 4.45pm. A flight from Dubai to Glasgow departed on Thursday and was due to land just over two hours late, at 3pm.
Authorities struggled to cope with the heaviest rains ever to hit the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this week. The airport in Dubai was deluged with water, forcing the cancellation of flights – and the suspension of all check-ins on Wednesday.
Dubai International Airport said on Thursday morning it had resumed check-ins, but urged passengers not to travel to the airport unless they had received confirmation from their airline their flight was to depart.
The airport said in a statement: “Check-in for Emirates and flydubai has reopened at Terminal 3. There is a high volume of guests in the check-in area, so please only come to the terminal if you have a departure confirmation from your airline. We're working to get you to your destination as quickly as possible.”
However, passengers said there was little information on offer at the airport.
One man, Bilal Lone, wrote on X: “It's a chaos here. No staff at @DXB has any information. They keep sending us to different connection desks. I've been queuing up for over an hour and they haven't even served one passenger yet. Massive let down by @emirates and @DXB.”
