ISIS flag found in vehicle of New Orleans attacker

A driver in a pick-up truck who was “hell-bent on carnage” sped through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter in the early hours of New Year’s Day, killing 10 people and injuring 33 others.

The attack happened at around 3.15am local time on Wednesday along Bourbon Street, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year’s Eve parties.

The FBI is investigating the attack as an act of terrorism and said it does not believe the driver acted alone.

A so-called Islamic State group flag was found on the vehicle’s trailer hitch, the FBI said.

Police cordon off the junction of Canal Street and Bourbon Street in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana, after at least ten people were killed and 30 injured when a vehicle plowed overnight into a New Year's crowd in the heart of the thriving tourist district | AFP via Getty Images

Guns and pipe bombs were also found in the vehicle, according to a Louisiana State Police intelligence bulletin obtained by The Associated Press.

The devices, which were concealed within coolers, were wired for remote detonation, the bulletin said, and a corresponding remote control was discovered inside the vehicle.

The FBI said other potential explosive devices were also located in the French Quarter.

According to the intelligence bulletin, surveillance footage captured three men and a woman placing one of multiple improvised explosive devices.

“This is not just an act of terrorism. This is evil,” New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said.

The driver “defeated” safety measures that were in place to protect pedestrians, she said, and was “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did”.

The FBI identified the driver as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, a US citizen and army veteran from Texas, and said it is working to determine Jabbar’s potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organisations.

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,” Alethea Duncan, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI’s New Orleans field office, said at a news conference.

Jabbar drove on to a pavement, going around a police car that was positioned to block vehicular traffic and protect Bourbon Street revellers, authorities said.

A barrier system designed to prevent vehicle attacks was undergoing repairs in preparation for the Super Bowl, which is being played in the city in February.

Police killed Jabbar after he exited the vehicle and opened fire on responding officers, police said.

Three officers returned fire.

Two were shot and are in a stable condition, police said.

They were in addition to 33 people injured in the vehicle attack.

A photo circulated among law enforcement officials showed a bearded Jabbar wearing camouflage next to the truck after he was killed by police.

Investigators recovered a handgun and an AR-style rifle after the shootout, a law enforcement official said.

The FBI said a potential improvised explosive device was located in the vehicle and other potential explosive devices were also located in the French Quarter.

At a news conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the incident as a “terrorist attack” and the city’s police chief said the act was clearly intentional.

Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said of the attacker: “He was hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.

“It was very intentional behaviour. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could.”

Two police officers who were shot after the driver emerged from the truck are in a stable condition, she added.

New Orleans’ emergency preparedness department, Nola Ready, said the casualties had been taken to five local hospitals.

University of Georgia president Jere Morehead said a student was critically injured in the attack and is receiving medical treatment.

Zion Parsons told NOLA.com that he and two friends were leaving a Bourbon Street restaurant when he heard a “commotion” and “banging” and turned his head to see a vehicle “barrelling” on to the pavement toward them. He dodged the vehicle but it struck one of his friends.

“I yell her name, and I turn my head, and her leg is twisted and contorted above and around her back. And there was just blood,” Mt Parsons said. The 18-year-old said he ran after hearing gunshots shortly thereafter.

“As you’re walking down the street, you can just look and see bodies, just bodies of people, just bleeding, broken bones,” he said. “I just ran until I couldn’t hear nothing no more.”

President Joe Biden said the FBI is investigating the “horrific incident” as “an act of terrorism” and that he has directed his team to ensure every resource is available as authorities work to “get to the bottom of what happened as quickly as possible”.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday,” Mr Biden said in a written statement.

“There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.”

After releasing the statement, Mr Biden told reporters his reaction to the news was "one of anger and frustration".

Attorney General Merrick Garland has also been informed, the Justice Department said.

A hotel worker near the incident said he heard loud banging sounds just before 3:20am local time.

"We were in our room just pretty much closing down for the evening at the end of all the events and everything, and when we looked out the window we noticed there was a lot of bodies lying on the ground," he told CBS News.

He saw the truck speeding away and ran downstairs to help.

"There were some people we put into the hotel for assistance and it was just you know... the scene was just horrific."

"Maybe about 35 to 40 minutes afterwards there was a bomb scare alert and the hotel was then, at that point, evacuated.”

In a post on social media network, Truth Social, President-elect Donald Trump wrote: "When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the fake news media, but it turned out to be true."

He added: "The crime rate in our country is at a level that nobody has ever seen before. Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department."