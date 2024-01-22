Nikki Haley is now the last candidate standing for the Republican nomination opposed to Donald Trump

Donald Trump’s campaign team will be celebrating after his closet Republican rival, Ron DeSantis, quit the selection process, leaving the former president with an even clearer path to the presidential election – legal challenges aside.

However, right-wing Florida governor Mr DeSantis was not as much of a threat as had been anticipated ahead of the initial votes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had been trailing Mr Trump by a large margin during the caucus held in Iowa last week – and in polls ahead of the next on Tuesday in New Hampshire – with third place runner Nikki Haley, not regarded as a credible opposition by many, just a few percentage points behind.

Republican presidential candidate and Florida governor Ron DeSantis announced he would drop out of the presidential race and support Donald Trump.

Mr Trump’s irreverent reaction to Mr DeSantis’s departure showed little respect for his fellow party member, suggesting his rival may not be a prime candidate for running as his prospective vice -president.

"May he rest in peace,” Mr Trump said at a Saturday evening rally – before his rival had formally stepped down. The Florida governor’s weekend schedule had been chaotic, with postponements and cancellations of planned rallies sparking speculation that he may be about to quit.

Despite Mr Trump’s comments, Mr DeSantis pledged his loyalty to the former president – over the Republican “old guard”, which the pair have both been clear they want to distance themselves from.

“Trump is superior to the current incumbent, Joe Biden,” he said. “That is clear. I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee, and I will honour that pledge. He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear.”

Mr DeSantis’s departure leaves the Republican party in a difficult position, should Mr Trump be barred from standing for president.

The past year has seen him charged with 91 felonies in four separate cases, ranging from financial irregularities to paying hush money to a porn star. There is still the possibility that he could have to stand for president from behind bars – something he has made clear he is willing to do.

In a separate problem for Mr Trump, some states have legally challenged whether the only president to be impeached twice during his four-year term should be allowed to stand at all, leading to him being removed from the primary ballot in Colorado and Maine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge, which relates to the Capitol riots after Mr Trump lost the last election to Joe Biden, utilise a rarely used provision of the US Constitution – section three of the 14th Amendment – that bars those who have "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" against the country from holding federal office.

Challenges are being put forward in 18 states using the same legislation. Both the Colorado and Maine decisions are being appealed.

If the unimaginable happens and Mr Trump is barred, the question remains as to whether Ms Haley would fare anywhere near as well against likely Democrat candidate Mr Biden as Mr Trump looks likely to – unless an outlying candidate came in last minute and convinced the Republican Party Convention to vote for them.