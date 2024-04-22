Former president Donald Trump arrived in court on Monday for what will be the first proper day of his trial. Last week, a panel of New Yorkers – 12 jurors and six alternates – was sworn in after four days of jury selection and will hear what is the first-ever criminal trial against a former US commander-in-chief.

Mr Trump is accused of falsifying internal business records as part of an alleged scheme to bury stories that he thought might hurt his presidential campaign in 2016.

At the heart of the allegations is a $130,000 [£105,374] payment made to porn actor Stormy Daniels by Michael Cohen, Mr Trump’s former lawyer and personal fixer, to prevent her claims of a sexual encounter with the ex-US president from surfacing in the final days of the race.

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, flanked by lawyer Todd Blanche (R) arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court to attend his trial.

Prosecutors say Mr Trump obscured the true nature of such payments in internal business documents. He has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

What did Mr Trump say on Monday ahead of the trial?

Mr Trump arrived at the courthouse shortly before 9am local time, minutes after castigating the case on social media as “election interference” and a “witch hunt”.

"This is being done as election interference and everybody knows it,” he said in a video posted to his account on Truth Social, showing him speaking to the camera outside the court room. “I’m here instead of being able to be in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and lots of other places, campaigning. It’s very unfair.”

The video, which lasted more than two minutes, continued in the form of lobbying for his presidential campaign.

What is being discussed on Monday?

Judge Jose Merchan made an opening speech on Monday morning to explain the structure of the trial to the jury.

This was followed by an opening speech by prosecutor Matthew Colangelo, who said Mr Trump had lied “over and over and over again”, and then an opening statement by defence lawyer Todd Blanche.

One of the first issues to be discussed may be the results of a hearing held last week, when the judge asked what questions the prosecution can ask Mr Trump if he chooses to testify. However, the session will only last for three-and-a-half hours on Monday, finishing at 12.30pm, New York time.

Is this the only legal hearing Mr Trump is facing this week?

No. He is also party to a hearing to determine the sufficiency of the bond he put up as he appeals his $454 million [£368m] penalty in his civil fraud case. Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments on his immunity defence against charges that he sought to overturn the 2020 election. Mr Trump had raised a request with the judge to be allowed to attend the Supreme Court hearing, but was refused.

How long will the trial last?

It is expected to last around six weeks, finishing in early June. The judge has made it clear he expects Mr Trump to be present for the vast majority of the hearings. Tuesday’s hearing will be longer than Monday’s session, running from 9am to 2.30pm, local time.

Will the trial be televised?