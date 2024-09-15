“President Trump is safe," his campaign communications director Steven Cheung has said

Donald Trump was declared “safe” after the FBI said he had been the subject of “an apparent assassination attempt” at his Florida golf club.

The FBI statement was issued as it was confirmed US Secret Service agents had opened fire after seeing a person with a firearm near the former US president's golf course in West Palm Beach just before 7pm UK time.

Multiple law enforcement officials told CBS News the armed suspect had been spotted on the edge of the golf course in the treeline, two holes ahead of where the president was playing.

The person fled in an SUV after Secret Service agents fired multiple gunshots. The suspect was later apprehended in a nearby county by local law enforcement.

An “AK-47-style” rifle was recovered from a bush where the suspect was seen, according to the sheriff.

A scope, two backpacks and a GoPro camera were also found. The FBI confirmed it was leading the investigation into the incident, with the public urged to stay away from the golf course.

In a personal statement issued by his campaign team, Mr Trump said: "There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumours start spiralling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL!”

The Trump statement continued: “Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER! I will always love you for supporting me.”

The golf course was partially shut down for Mr Trump as he played, and agents were a few holes ahead of him when they noticed the person with the firearm, officials said.

The incident comes two months after Mr Trump was shot during an assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania, and a bullet grazed his ear.

Mr Trump had returned to Florida this weekend from a West Coast tour that included a Friday night rally in Las Vegas and a Utah fundraiser.

No injuries were reported, according to a spokesperson for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

The White House said President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, had both been briefed and would be kept updated on the investigation.

The White House said it was “relieved” to know Mr Trump was safe.

Ms Harris said in a statement she was “glad” Mr Trump was safe, adding that “violence has no place in America”.

In an X post, Senator Lindsey Graham, one of Mr Trump’s top congressional allies, said he had spoken with the former president after the incident and that he was in “good spirits” and was “one of the strongest people I’ve everknown”.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it had stopped a vehicle on northbound Interstate 95 and taken a suspect into custody who is believed to be connected to the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said it made the stop after authorities in neighbouring Palm Beach County put out a “be on the lookout” alert.

The post by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office indicated the suspect was apprehended near Palm City, Florida, about a 45-mile drive north of Mr Trump’s golf course. Northbound lanes of I-95 were shut down, the sheriff’s office said.

Mr Trump often spends the morning playing golf, before having lunch at the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, one of three he owns in the state.

Mr Trump has had a stepped-up security footprint since the assassination attempt in July.

When he has been at Trump Tower in New York, a line-up of trucks have parked in a wall outside the building. And at outdoor rallies, he now speaks from behind an enclosure of bulletproof glass.

