Donald Trump battle of wills over Ukraine should not mask the horrific impact of war

It is hard to believe three years have already passed since Moscow launched its all-out invasion on Ukraine.

As the anniversary is marked today, it’s important to reflect on the human toll, which has been horrific.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said as of last Sunday, more than 46,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed on the battlefield since February 2022, with a further 390,000 injuries sustained.

Russia is meanwhile estimated to have lost more than 95,000 people fighting for the country’s military over the same period, according to data analysed by the BBC.

People taking part in a demonstration through Dublin city centre to mark three years since Russia invaded Ukraine. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

While it is difficult to know the exact figures, the scale of casualties by any metric has been staggering.

Set amid this terrible backdrop, a political battle of wills is ongoing, centred around US president Donald Trump.

But the arm wrestle for political control should not overshadow those who have suffered the most. Families, children, normal people on both sides thrust needlessly into war.