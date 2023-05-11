The first direct flight on the Edinburgh-Beijing route took place in 2018.

The first direct flight between China and Scotland since 2019 is to land in Edinburgh this summer.

Hainan Airlines has reinstated a twice-weekly route between Edinburgh and Beijing.

The first ever direct flight route from China to Scotland began Edinburgh in June 2018, however, it was axed following one summer season and not reinstated after the Covid pandemic. China had strict lockdown, travel and border rules for longer than most other nations in a bid to retain “zero Covid” status.

China's Hainan Airlines is to operate the route between Edinburgh and Beijing.

The airline will operate flights twice-weekly between Scotland’s busiest airport and the Chinese capital from June 26 until October 8.

Gordon Dewar, chief executive of Edinburgh Airport, said: “The return of direct flights to Beijing is fantastic news as we gear up for a hugely exciting summer, and is further evidence of the strong recovery we’re seeing here at Edinburgh.

“This service will be the only one operating between Scotland and China when it is introduced and is a real show of faith in the market by Hainan Airlines. This important connectivity will provide a boost to Scotland’s universities and tourism industry, open up a wealth of new business opportunities, and enable better access to other parts of the world.”

He added: “We’re sure it will be highly valued whether it be by students travelling between the two countries to study, families reconnecting, or tourists travelling to visit new places.”

Transport Minister Kevin Stewart said: “I welcome the announcement of this direct service between Edinburgh Airport and Beijing, which is an important development for both Edinburgh and Scotland’s international connectivity.

“This direct connectivity is great news for people and businesses in both Scotland and China, building strong links for business and exports, as well as making it easier for visitors and students to come and experience Scotland.”