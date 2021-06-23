Derek Chauvin sentence: how long will the former police officer be in prison - and when will he be sentenced?

A jury found Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd in April.

The jury unanimously found the former police officer guilty of second-degree and third-degree murder, and manslaughter.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The murder of George Floyd sparked global protests against police brutality and racism, with a worldwide audience tuning in for the jury verdict earlier this year. President Joe Biden was among those who have hailed the verdict, saying that it "can be a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America".

Derek Chauvin was charged with the second-degree murder of George Floyd (Getty Images)

Several weeks on from the verdict Chauvin is set to be sentenced.

When will Derek Chauvin be sentenced?

The sentencing of Derek Chauvin will take place on June 25.

How long will Derek Chauvin be imprisoned for?

Both murder charges carry a presumptive sentence of 12.5 years for someone with no criminal history, while the manslaughter charge carries a presumptive sentence of four years.

The three charges each carry a different maximum sentence: second-degree unintentional murder carries 40 years; third-degree murder carries 25; and second degree manslaughter carries 10 years.

Per state law Chauvin is to be sentenced on the second-degree murder charge as it is the most serious of the three charges.

Minnesota sentencing guidelines suggest Chauvin will receive a sentence of around 15 years, but it is expected that he state will push for the maximum 40 year sentence. Prosecutors will cite aggravating factors such as the presence of minors at the scene to push for a lengthier sentence.

On June 3 it was revealed that the prosecution is seeking a sentence 30 years for Derek Chauvin.

How can someone be charged with murder and manslaughter?

Jurors were asked to treat each charge as a "separate and distinct" offence.

As none of the charges required Chauvin to have intentionally killed Floyd he could still be found guilty of all three charges.

To be charged of second degree murder jurors were required to find that Chauvin unintentionally killed Floyd while carrying out another crime, in this case assault in the third degree.

To be found guilty of third-degree murder jurors had to find that Chauvin behaved in an "eminently dangerous" with reckless disregard for Mr Floyd’s life.