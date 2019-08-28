Danish travel website under fire after branding parts of Scotland 'very anti-English'

A Danish travel website has come in for criticism after it warned would-be visitors to Scotland that some parts of the country are 'very anti-English'.

Travel search site travelmarket.com included the highly-contentious advice in its guide to Scotland which gives visitors a brief overview of what to expect when they arrive in the country.

As well as informing travellers the best times of year to visit and to be conscious of legitimate issues such as drug-related crime, theft and even midges, the Vejle-headquartered site warned would-be tourists to "be aware that some parts of Scotland are very anti-English".

A report by The National states that a worried woman wrote into the newspaper to say that the information contained in the guide had "terrified" her to the point that she no longer wanted to visit Scotland.

In correspondence to The National, she wrote: "I came across this website when I was looking for different holidays in Scotland. However, I saw this last sentence which has put me off.

"Does this mean that no English people would go to these places? Because I now feel terrified about that. Should these parts be avoided?"

Reporters got in touch with travelmarket.com chief Ole Stouby, who expressed his love for Scotland as one of his "favourite" places and pledged that the offending line would be removed.

Mr Stouby said: “This is a 20-year-old text, and it was produced by a freelancer together with 500 other destination online guides, and we had not noticed this sentence.

“This is the first time anyone has raised this with us. It will be removed by tomorrow by our tech team.”

Last week in an interview during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Nicola Sturgeon hit back at claims the Scottish National Party inspires or encourages anti-English sentiment.

TV political comedian Matt Forde raised the issue of the "guy down the Royal Mile with the banner", after Ms Sturgeon said she believed her nationalism, was "on another spectrum altogether" from that of "far right, racist, insular movements in other parts of the world".

Ms Sturgeon said: "The banner you talk about, that person with that banner does not speak for the SNP and that sentiment has no place in the kind of Scotland I want us to be and think we are."