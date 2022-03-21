The two-hour fundraising event, which is raising money for the humanitarian appeal in the Ukraine, will also feature performances by Emeli Sande and Gregory Porter.

The event, being held on March 29, is to be broadcast on ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player and is produced by Livewire Pictures, all of whom have joined forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and media and entertainment group Global to stage the fundraiser.

What is ITV’s Concert for Ukraine?

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and rock band Snow Patrol are among the musical acts announced for charity event Concert for Ukraine.

The broadcast will combine musical performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the difficulties faced by those affected by the conflict.

Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening, with the event taking place at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast – estimated to be more than £3 million – will be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

Cabello said: “My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine.

“As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility. One of the biggest needs is to get funds to organisations who can serve these communities directly, so we’re focusing our efforts on doing that as quickly as we can.”

Scottish singer Sande said: “I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home and in solidarity with those being racially discriminated against even within this humanitarian crisis.

“Nobody should be refused access to relief, aid and the right to cross the border to safety, and I’m pleased for the chance to support the DEC’s appeal to help all people whose lives have been affected by the conflict.”

Porter said he was “thankful to be able to raise my voice in the chorus of peace” adding: “Together we can show our support for those who are sadly affected by the current world’s events.”

The event will also see Global host a live broadcast from backstage with a show aired on its Heart and Capital networks.

Concert For Ukraine will be broadcast live on Tuesday March 29 on ITV and STV, as well as online on ITV Hub and STV Player.

How to get tickets for Concert for Ukraine

The concert will take place at the Resorts World Arena, Birmingham on 29 March, with tickets going on sale on Tuesday 22 March, and can be bought through theticketfactory.com.

You can also show your support for the people of Ukraine by donating, either online at dec.org.uk, via the phone on 0370 60 60 900, over the counter at any high street bank or post office, or by sending a cheque by post to DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, PO Box 999, London, EC3A 3AA.

To donate £10 text ‘CRISIS’ to 70150. Texts cost £10 plus the standard network charge, and the whole £10 goes to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.