Footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent has confirmed.

After the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes that struck on February 6, there were initial reports that Atsu, who has been with Turkish side Hatayspor since last summer, had been rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the disaster – but these reports were promptly changed.

His agent has now confirmed that Atsu’s body was found 12 days on from the disaster in Turkey and Syria which has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu's body was recovered this morning," his agent Nana Sechere tweeted.

"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support."

Atsu made 121 appearances for Newcastle and was part of the team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017.

He also had loan spells at Everton and Bournemouth while contracted to Chelsea.

Former Chelsea captain John Terry tweeted a picture of Atsu alongside the message: “RIP my friend.”

Footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after the Turkey earthquake, his agent has confirmed.

Atsu joined the Turkish top-flight side Hatayspor in September 2022 and scored the winning goal in a Super Lig match on 5 February, the day before the quake.

His former club Newcastle United tweeted: “We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes.

“A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.

“Rest in peace, Christian”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea FC also tweeted: “Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”