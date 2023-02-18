After the magnitude 7.8 and 7.5 earthquakes that struck on February 6, there were initial reports that Atsu, who has been with Turkish side Hatayspor since last summer, had been rescued from the rubble of a building that collapsed in the disaster – but these reports were promptly changed.
His agent has now confirmed that Atsu’s body was found 12 days on from the disaster in Turkey and Syria which has claimed more than 40,000 lives.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well wishers that sadly Christian Atsu's body was recovered this morning," his agent Nana Sechere tweeted.
"My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support."
Atsu made 121 appearances for Newcastle and was part of the team which won promotion back to the Premier League in 2017.
Former Chelsea captain John Terry tweeted a picture of Atsu alongside the message: “RIP my friend.”
Atsu joined the Turkish top-flight side Hatayspor in September 2022 and scored the winning goal in a Super Lig match on 5 February, the day before the quake.
His former club Newcastle United tweeted: “We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes.
“A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.
“Rest in peace, Christian”
Chelsea FC also tweeted: “Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.”
Everton paid tribute writing: We are deeply saddened by today's news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at @Hatayspor_FK and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives”