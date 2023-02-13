Scotland's National Newspaper
Chinese spy balloons: The fighter jets based in Scotland which would shoot down spy balloons in UK skies

As reports of suspected Chinese spy balloons entering US airspace continue, Rishi Sunak has given assurances that RAF fighter jets are ready to counter similar intrusions over the UK.

By David Lynch
7 minutes ago
Updated 13th Feb 2023, 2:25pm
The Prime Minister claimed Typhoon fighter jets were kept “on 24/7 readiness” as he emphasised the UK Government would “do whatever it takes to keep the country safe”.

The UK’s quick reaction alert force, tasked with guarding British airspace from foreign threats, uses the Typhoon FGR4 to police the UK’s skies.

Typhoons are stationed at RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, north-east Scotland, and at RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire.

Personnel and aircraft from the Royal Air Force Typhoon Force based at RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland. Picture: MoD

Radar sites across the UK and civilian air traffic information are used to determine whether there is a sufficient threat to the country’s airspace before the jets are scrambled by RAF air command.

Typhoons have a 36ft (11m) wingspan – about the same size as the length of a double decker bus.

They can fly at a maximum speed of Mach 1.8 – approaching twice the speed of sound – and have a maximum altitude of 55,000ft. The jet is armed with a series of weapons, including air-to-air missiles, according to the RAF.

A US fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden.

It was the fourth occasion in eight days, all following the downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon in late January.

When asked about whether such spying devices had been seen in UK airspace on Monday, Mr Sunak told broadcasters: “I want people to know that we will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe.

“We have something called the quick reaction alert force which involves Typhoon planes, which are kept on 24/7 readiness to police our airspace, which is incredibly important.

“I can’t obviously comment in detail on national security matters, but we are in constant touch with our allies and, as I said, we will do whatever it takes to keep the country safe.”

