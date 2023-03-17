Chinese leader Xi Jinping has set a state visit to Moscow next week, where he is expected to hold talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The visit is his first to Russia since the invasion of Ukraine began a year ago.

Beijing's foreign ministry said Mr Xi had been invited to Russia by Mr Putin from 20 to 22 March and said China would play a constructive role in promoting talks for peace".

Moscow said the visit would forge a "comprehensive partnership and strategic co-operation" between the two countries and that a number of "important bilateral documents" are expected to be signed.

Russian president Vladimir Putin speaks to China's president Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand last September. Picture: SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images

In a message posted on Twitter on Friday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said it will be a trip "for friendship and peace".

"On the basis of no-alliance, no-confrontation and no-targeting of any third party, China and Russia have been promoting greater democracy in international relations," she said, adding China would uphold "an objective and fair position" on the war in Ukraine.

Unconfirmed reports in US media have claimed that Mr Xi will speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following his meeting with Mr Putin.

In February, Mr Zelensky said he wanted to speak to Mr Xi.

"I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia," he said.

In an interview recorded before the visit by Mr Xi was confirmed, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said his president was ready for a telephone conversation with Mr Xi.

He added: "I don't think China has reached the moment now… when it's ready to arm Russia. Nor do I think that this visit will result in peace. The visit to Moscow in itself is a message but I don't think it will have any immediate consequences."

He added: "Russia was looking for a different position of China since the beginning of the invasion. Russia did not get what it wants. Our understanding also is that Russia is becoming more and more dependent on China. So it's very complex."

Yesterday, China's foreign minister urged Ukraine and Russia to restart peace talks "as soon as possible".