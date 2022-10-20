Mark Clifford, president of the Committee for Freedom for Hong Kong, said he had previously spoken to campaigners who had been harassed by officials at the Chinese consulate in Edinburgh, for taking part in peaceful protests in Scotland.

The Chinse consulate in Edinburgh told The Scotsman that it believed protests should not be “at the cost of other people’s rights and freedoms”.

Hong Kong pro-democracy protester Bob Chen told a news conference on Wednesday he had been dragged into the consulate and left with injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Police try to pull a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester out of the grounds of the Chinese consulate in Manchester. Picture: Matthew Leung/The Chaser News/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, foreign secretary James Cleverly said he had not ruled out Chinese officials being prosecuted or expelled from Britain for the “completely unacceptable” violence against pro-democracy protesters in Manchester. Mr Cleverly said he had summoned China’s charge d’affairs in London “at the first available opportunity” to demand an explanation over the incident.

Mr Clifford said: “This could have been Edinburgh and if real action isn't taken, it will be. This will be normalised, just like the more subterranean pattern of harassment I think has been normalised because you don't see it.

"Only a couple of things are different and that was that it was the Consul General [involved in the assault] and it was caught on video. For every incident like this, there are many more we don't know about.”

Protesters were dragged into consulate grounds and beaten during a gathering in front of China's Consulate in Manchester.

He added: “If this serves as a wake-up call to the British public and to the global public, then, despite the fact it is an horrific incident, I think it might serve a good purpose.”

Scuffles broke out outside the consulate building in Manchester on Sunday afternoon after up to 40 pro-democracy protesters gathered and put up posters. One protester had to be rescued by police after being dragged into the grounds of the consulate and beaten. It was alleged in Westminster on Tuesday by MP Alicia Kearns the Consul General, Zheng Xiyuan, was involved in the attack. Footage appeared to show Mr Zheng ripping down posters and pulling a protester’s hair.

Mr Chen said: "I then found myself being dragged into the grounds of the consulate. I held on to the gates where I was kicked and punched, I could not hold on for long.

"I was eventually pulled onto the ground of the consulate. I felt punches and kicks from several men. Other protesters were trying to get me out of this situation, but to no avail. The attack only stopped when a man who turned out to be a uniformed officer from the Greater Manchester Police pulled me outside the gates.”

He added: “Let me say it again so I am clear – I was dragged into the consulate. I did not attempt to enter the consulate."

UK police are not normally allowed to enter consulate grounds without permission. The properties fall under UK law, but staff who work there may have diplomatic immunity.

Professor Jane Duckett, director of the Scottish Centre for China Research at the University of Glasgow, said the public nature of the incident was “unprecedented”.

She said: “I find it quite remarkable that a Consul General, someone of his seniority, would personally do that. Of course, there have been a lot of arrests and police violence in Hong Kong itself, but this is a different thing.

"I expect that within the diplomatic service and Ministry of Foreign Affairs in China, there would be a view that this has overstepped the mark and should not be repeated.”

At the press conference with Mr Chen, Conservative MP Iain Duncan Smith criticised the UK Government's diplomatic response to the incident.

He said it had been "wholly inadequate … and I think I'm being slightly kind to them".

A spokesman for the Chinese consulate in Edinburgh said: “Firstly, the tranquility, dignity and safety of Chinese diplomatic missions shall not be infringed upon. The UK side is bound by the international law to provide Chinese Embassy and Consulate-General effective, timely and robust protection.