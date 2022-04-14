Children seeking asylum in the UK could be shipped to Rwanda by the UK Government

It is understood that although the initial phase of the UK Government's controversial policy to send asylum seekers to Rwanda for their claims to be processed, families with children could also be included in the policy. Lone children will not be part of the scheme.

Under new UK Government rules, refugees who arrive in the UK and are considered “inadmissible”, such as those who have travelled using people smugglers, or on boats which have crossed the Channel, will be considered for processing in Rwanda, where they will stay if their application is granted.

The Home Office is also set to detain refugees who are set to be relocated to Rwanda in a bid to stop people from absconding. Refugees are not usually detained under existing rules and instead have freedom to move around while waiting for their claims to be processed in the UK.

A rescuer gives a baby back to the mother on the beach after disembarking from an RNLI lifeboat, in Dungeness, on the southeast coast of England, last month, after crossing the English Channel.

This comes as it emerged that a similar agreement to outsource refugee processing between Israel and Rwanda was quickly abandoned almost ten years ago, as many refugees who were granted leave to remain in the East African country after being sent their from Israel subsequently left to undertake dangerous journeys to Europe.

Under the proposal, Rwanda would take responsibility for these asylum seekers, put them through an asylum process, if they are successful at the end of the process, they will have long-term accommodation in Rwanda.

The Rwandan government said migrants will be "entitled to full protection under Rwandan law, equal access to employment, and enrolment in healthcare and social care services".

It is understood that the UK Government will assess anyone with reasons why they may not be suitable to be sent to Rwanda. Questions have been raised over Rwanda’s suitability for people who identify as LBGTQ+.

Human Rights Watch reported last year that Rwandan authorities rounded up and detained over a dozen gay and transgender people, sex workers, street children, and others in the months before a planned June 2021 high-profile international conference.

