The US Food Safety and Inspection Service said small pieces of metal had been found in the nuggets

The US Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has recalled more than 13 tonnes of chicken nuggets shaped like dinosaurs – around twice the weight of an elephant.

But why has it taken the nuggets off sale and are Scottish shoppers at risk?

Why have the nuggets been recalled?

The nuggets could contain pieces of metal.

The FSIS said it had received one report of an “oral injury” from someone who had come across the metal while eating the nuggets.

In its recall alert, Tyson Foods described the metal pieces as small and pliable. The company said the recall of 13 tonnes of the product was issued out of an abundance of caution.

FSIS said: “FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Are they on sale in Scotland?

No. The product was sent to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.