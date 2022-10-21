Hans Niemann has said he is seeking $100 million [£90m] in damages from Mr Carlsen, website Chess.com and others, including streamer Hikaru Nakamura, accusing them of “colluding to blacklist” him from major events.

The announcement came as Mr Niemann finished fifth in the US national championships in St Louis, which had state-of-the art security precautions, with metal-detecting wands, radio-frequency scanners, and scanners for checking silicon devices.

Players who have been found cheating in the past have relied on computers which can play near-perfect chess – and have used various methods to get the information. To utilise the computers’ ability, communication devices are used to allow the player to access move suggestions.

US international grandmaster Hans Niemann has said he is to sue rival Magnus Carlsen and Chess.com over cheating allegations.

Mr Niemann, 19, has admitted cheating online twice as a young player – when he was 12 and 16 – although he insists he has never cheated in person.

An investigation published by Chess.com last month concluded Mr Niemann probably cheated in more than 100 online games, including some for prize money.

The lawsuit states Mr Niemann is seeking compensation "to recover from the devastating damages that defendants have inflicted upon his reputation, career and life by egregiously defaming him and unlawfully colluding to blacklist him from the profession to which he has dedicated his life".

It added: "Carlsen, having solidified his position as the 'King of Chess,' believes that when it comes to chess, he can do whatever he wants and get away with it.”

Chess.com is in the process of buying Play Magnus, a chess business owned by Mr Carlsen, for $83m [£75m].

Lawyers for Chess.com say there is "no merit" in Mr Niemann's allegations.