A crowd of more than 150 people had gathered in Strepy-Bracquegnies, 30 miles south of Brussels, at dawn on Sunday for the start of celebrations of a carnival which had been cancelled for the past two years due to coronavirus.

The local prosecutor's office said it is in the early stages of an investigation but there is nothing to suggest a terror motive.

Ten people injured in the incident are said to be in a life-threatening condition.

Mayor Jacques Gobert told RTBF radio: "A car drove from the back at high speed. We have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed."

The driver of the car and a second person were arrested when the vehicle came to a halt following the crash.

The prosecutor's office denied media reports that the crash may have been caused by a car that was being chased by police.

Police secure the area after an incident at a carnival, in Strepy-Bracquenies, Belgium, Sunday, March 20, 2022. A car slammed at high speed into carnival revelers in a small town in southern Belgium, killing six people and leaving 10 more with life threatening injuries. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

