The monarch, who is also the Queen of Canada, sent an official message in English and in French, in which she said her thoughts and prayers were with all Canadians at this “tragic time”.

The attacks occurred in the indigenous community of James Smith Cree Nation and nearby town of Weldon in the Saskatchewan province on Sunday, and the incident is considered one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history.

The Queen said: “I would like to extend my condolences to those who have lost loved ones in the attacks that occurred this past weekend in Saskatchewan.

Damien Sanderson (left) was found dead but Myles Sanderson is still at large. Pic: RCMP

“My thoughts and prayers are with those recovering from injuries, and grieving such horrific losses. I mourn with all Canadians at this tragic time.”

Authorities said some victims were targeted and others seem to have been chosen at random in the attacks, which left a further 18 people injured. All of the victims were stabbed. Some of those who died are understood to be related to other victims of the bloody spree.

Police have given no indication of a motive for the crimes, but an indigenous leader has suggested drugs may be involved and the brothers responsible for the killings, Damien and Myles Sanderson, were fringe players on the district’s narcotics scene.

One of the suspects, 31-year-old Damien Sanderson, was found dead from injuries not believed to have been self-inflicted, according to the authorities. It has been suggested that he suffered fatal injuries after being shot by at least one police officer, but this has yet to be confirmed.

The other suspect, his brother Myles, 30, may be injured but remains on the run.

Police believe he is in Regina, Saskatchewan, and has gone to ground or is being helped to stay one step ahead of the law.

Mass killings are less common in Canada than in the neighbouring United States.