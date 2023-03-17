Building partnerships with ‘Arctic neighbours’ could give boost to rural Scotland

Continuing to build relationships with Arctic neighbours will help Scotland pursue shared ambitions and address common challenges, external affairs secretary Angus Robertson has said.

Mr Robertson was addressing the Arctic Frontiers Abroad conference in Aberdeen, where he confirmed further funding for the Arctic Connections Fund that aims to enhance knowledge sharing and co-operation between Scottish and Arctic organisations and communities.

Scotland is considered to be the world’s most northerly non-Arctic nation. The conference, run by the Norway-based Arctic Frontiers Administration, focuses on the similarities and connections Scotland shares with Arctic countries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Issues such as renewable energy development, blue economy, rural resilience and the climate crisis, were discussed at the one-day event.

Angus Robertson was speaking at a cnference in Aberdeen.

Mr Robertson said: “While international interest in the Arctic is growing, few nations can count on such rich connections with the region. What Scotland and the Arctic also have in common is a wide set of challenges and ambitions, often arising from rurality and low population density.

“We have long worked together and pooled our expertise to develop joint solutions to common issues. We also remain committed to supporting exchange of knowledge and best practice with our Arctic neighbours.”

Mr Robertson said a third round of the Scottish Government’s Arctic Connections Fund is now open for applications. Scottish-based organisations can apply for grants worth up to £10,000 to work with Arctic partners.