Britons killed in Israeli air strike ‘excellent operators’, says security firm

James Henderson, John Chapman, and James Kirby

The three Britons who were killed in the Israeli air strike in Gaza were “extremely experienced” and “excellent operators”, according to the director of the security firm that employed them.

John Chapman, 57, James Kirby, 47, and James Henderson, 33, were among seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers killed in strikes by the Israel Defence Forces on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trio were working for security firm Global Solace, which was supporting the charity in Gaza, when a convoy they were travelling in was hit.

Company director Matthew Harding said: “Our first thoughts are with the families and loved ones. I didn’t have the pleasure of knowing the three men myself, but the company is a very close-knit family unit and many people in the room that I’m standing in right now knew all three men very well.

“And, in fact, some of them served with them prior to leaving the military.

“Their character traits are probably best for others to comment on. But what I can tell you is they were extremely experienced, very professional and thoroughly excellent operators.

“As with many, I would like to wait for the proper outcome of the thorough investigation we’re being told is being conducted. What we do know is that the humanitarian mission had been successfully completed and the food had been delivered and unloaded.

“The crew were turning around in order to make their way back to go to the safety of the compound when the incident happened. And we very much look forward to understanding exactly what went wrong from the Israeli Defence Force when they get to the bottom of it.”

The family of James Kirby said they are “disappointed” that the country’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not apologise after seven aid workers were killed.

Adam McGuire, Mr Kirby’s cousin, said: “I know, I think it was his commander, or his chief did send out a better apology. But I think that, personally for me, as I said, this should be a turning point now where aid needs to flow to those areas and I think he needs to recognise that you can’t just indiscriminately hit people that are trying to save people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McGuire said the family had been in contact with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, who told them the victims’ bodies were being moved to Cairo on Wednesday and should be back in the UK by the weekend.

Mr Kirby was a former Army sniper marksman who served tours in Bosnia and Afghanistan.

Amy Roxburgh-Barry, another of Mr Kirby’s cousins, said: “It’s just devastating that he’s fought in these wars and come home with not a scratch, and then he goes out to do something helpful, and that’s what happens.”

When asked if the family were looking for accountability in some form, Mr McGuire responded: “That will come out. As I said, Lord Cameron I think has asked for a full review and we’ll wait for that.”

Mr McGuire said the seven victims were “heroes” and hoped that their deaths would mark a “turning point” in the war.