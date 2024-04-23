British police officers catch thief while in Barcelona on a stag party

A man who tried to rob a restaurant in Barcelona was apprehended – after a group of British police officers visiting the Spanish city on a stag party spotted what he was doing.

Sergeant Eren Emin and four other officers from London’s Metropolitan Police were this week enjoying a meal when a man leaned over the counter of the restaurant and tried to grab electrical items.

The officers pursued him and after catching the suspect, returned him to the restaurant, where local police were called.

Las Ramblas remains a major attraction in Barcelona, where the thief was apprehended.

Sergeant Emin posted on X: “Never off duty... even when in another country! Unlucky to the person who decided to commit burglary with a table full of UK police sitting there. The male was pursued and detained nearby.

“Police arrived, statements taken and male in custody. Now back to my holiday.”