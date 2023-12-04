British-owned ship hit by missile launched by Iranian-backed rebels in Red Sea

A British-owned ship has been hit by a missile in the Red Sea as part of an assault by Iranian-backed rebels, the US military said.

The Bahamas-flagged Unity Explorer, owned by a British company, was one of three commercial vessels targeted in the drone and missile assault on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed its navy had attacked two Israeli ships - Unity Explorer and Number 9 - with an armed drone and a naval missile.

A picture taken during an organised tour by Yemen's Huthi rebels shows the Galaxy Leader cargo ship, seized by Huthi fighters in November. The group attacked another two cargo ships in the Red Sea today.

The ship, built in 2016, is owned by Unity Explorer Ltd and managed by London-based Dao Shipping Ltd. Number 9, which was headed to Suez port, is a Panama-flagged container ship owned by Number 9 Shipping Ltd and managed by Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement in Newcastle-upon-Tyne,

US military Central Command said the vessel sustained minor damage in the attack.

This comes just weeks after the same group seized another commercial ship in the Red Sea. Last month, the White House said it was considering redesignating the Houthi rebels as a “terrorist” group after they claimed the seizure of the Bahamas-flagged, British-owned Galaxy Leader, operated by a Japanese firm but having links to an Israeli businessman. The ship was headed from Turkey to India when it was seized and re-routed to Hodeida on 19 November. The Huthis said that capture was in retaliation for Israel's war against Hamas.

Another ship registered in Panama, the Sophie II, was also attacked, but suffered no significant damage, according to Central Command.

A military statement said guided-missile destroyer USS Carney shot down three drones in the attacks after responding to calls for assistance.

US Central Command said the attacks represented a “direct threat” to maritime security and commerce.

It said: “We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners.”

Yemen’s Houthis have been launching a series of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, as well as launching drones and missiles targeting Israel in response to its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Earlier in November, the Houthis seized a vehicle transport ship also linked to Israel in the Red Sea off Yemen.

Missiles landed near another US warship last week after it assisted a vessel linked to Israel that had briefly been seized by gunmen.

An Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the two ships had no connection to Israel.

"One ship was significantly damaged and it is in distress and apparently is in danger of sinking and another ship was lightly damaged," Mr Hagari said.