The Government confirmed Kyiv was free to use UK weapons in its offensive

British Challenger 2 tanks are thought to have been used in Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia.

It comes after the Government confirmed Kyiv was free to use UK weapons in its offensive in Kursk oblast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World Explained newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ministry of Defence refused to comment for “operational” reasons but Sky News reported a UK source as saying that the battle tanks had been deployed by Ukrainian soldiers.

A Ukrainian serviceman drives a self-propelled howitzer 2S1 Gvozdika in the Sumy region, near the border with Russia, on August 13

The Government said there had been no change in policy since the green light was given for UK weapons – with the exception of Storm Shadow missiles – to be used on Russian soil as part of Ukraine’s self-defence efforts.

The 82nd Air Assault Brigade, which has been operating British tanks since last year, has been involved in the ongoing incursion.

War-torn Ukraine has launched a surprise counter-offensive against Vladimir Putin’s Russia in recent weeks with the apparent aim of diverting Moscow’s forces away from land they have invaded.

The latest turn in the conflict has sparked concerns about a wider escalation of tensions between Russia and the West.

But the MoD has said Ukraine has a “clear right” to use weapons donated by the UK for its self-defence, and “that does not preclude operations inside Russia”.

The policy means anti-tank missiles, artillery, armoured vehicles and other weapons donated by the UK to Kyiv’s war effort could soon be seen on the battlefield in Russia.

However, the UK’s powerful Storm Shadow missiles will remain off limits for use beyond Ukraine’s borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Downing Street has previously insisted these long-range missiles are only to be used for conflict within Ukraine.

Ukrainian troops appear to be gaining more territory within the Kursk region in recent days while other neighbouring Russian states along Ukraine’s border have declared a state of emergency in response.

The offensive is believed to be the largest of its kind by a foreign army on Russian soil since the Second World War.

Earlier, it emerged a Ukrainian drone attack on Russian airbases damaged at least two hangars and other areas, satellite images analysed by the Associated Press (AP) have shown.

Images taken on Wednesday by Planet Labs PBC analysed by the AP show two hangars at Borisoglebsk airbase had been struck, with a field of debris seen around both.

It was not immediately clear what purpose the hangars served. There also appeared to be damage potentially done to two fighter aircraft at the base.

Separately, at Savasleika airbase, one burn mark could be seen on the apron in images on Wednesday, although there was no apparent damage visible to the fighter jets and other aircraft there.

Kursk acting governor Alexei Smirnov on Thursday ordered the evacuation of the Glushkovo region, about 28 miles north-west of Sudzha, where heavy battles are taking place, as Ukraine’s daring incursion into the bordering Kursk region entered its second week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evacuation order suggests Ukrainian forces are gradually advancing toward the area.

Russia also declared a federal-level state of emergency in the Belgorod region.

A regional-level state of emergency had been declared a day earlier in Belgorod and the change in status suggests officials believe the situation is worsening and hampering the region’s ability to deliver aid.

Residents who suffer severe health damage will be eligible to receive payments of up to 600,000 rubles (£5,136).

Those who experience a loss of property are eligible for up to 150,000 rubles (£1,323), Russia’s emergencies ministry said.

Ukraine’s chief military officer General Oleksandr Syrskyi declared that Ukrainian forces have taken about 390 square miles of the Kursk region. The claim could not be independently verified.

The contact lines in Kursk have remained fluid, allowing both sides to move easily, unlike the static frontline in eastern Ukraine where it has taken Russian forces months to achieve even incremental gains.

Russian military bloggers have claimed Russian reserves arriving in the region have stemmed Ukrainian advances, but they also noted that Ukrainian small mechanised groups have continued to probe Russian defences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to reporters at the UN on Wednesday, Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky dismissed Mr Syrskyi’s claim of having gained 390 square miles of the Russian territory.

“What’s happening in Kursk is the incursion of terrorist sabotage groups, so there is no front line as such,” Polyansky said.

“There is an incursion because there are forests that are very difficult to control.”

He said Ukrainian troops in the forests will be singled out and eliminated within “a very brief period of time”.