His family say he was ‘murdered in his home’ in Israel

Tributes have poured in to a Glasgow man believed to have been killed in Israel by Hamas militants.

Bernard Cowan, 57, from Newton Mearns, was "murdered” as Hamas launched an attack on Israel on Saturday. More than 700 people are now believed to have died in the assault, as well as 500 more Palestinians who have been killed in counter attacks on Gaza.

It is thought at least ten British citizens have died or are missing in the attacks. Nathanel Young, who was serving with the Israel Defense Forces, is the only British citizen confirmed to have died.

Bernard Cohen, left, with his brother Colin Cowan. Tributes have poured in to a Glasgow man believed to have been killed in Israel by Hamas militants.

Family and friends described Mr Cowan, who was said to be a Celtic fan, as the “kindest, most generous person”.

His brother, Colin Cowan, shared on Facebook: "Yesterday my brother was murdered by the terrorist Hamas.

"He was the kindest, most generous person you would ever meet, and would go out of his way to help others.”

"We are all heartbroken."

Israeli soldiers take cover as they are search for Hamas militants on the street of Sderot .

His sister, Laura, added: "Yesterday my dear brother Bernard was shot dead murdered by Hamas."

His cousin, Simon Gordon, posted to X that Bernard was "murdered in cold blood in his home."

He added: "And when I thought the shock of what happened in Israel yesterday couldn't get worse, I find out a cousin was killed. Bernard Cowan, nice guy, kids etc. Gone."

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office would not confirm that Bernard was one of the fatalities.

They said: "We don't comment on individual consular cases. However, we can confirm we are in contact with, and assisting, the families of several individuals in Israel and the OPTs.