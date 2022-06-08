The Scottish-American actor, who starred in Doctor Who and Torchwood, was near the scene in Berlin after several people were injured after a vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin, according to German authorities.

He told his followers there was lots of people with injuries at the scene and explained how the vehicle travelled down the road and on the pavement.

The Dancing on Ice star wrote: “We think we have witnessed a terrorist attack here in Berlin we’re not sure there’s a lot of people dead bodies all over the place we’ve seen a car that came down the road and ended up in a storefront covering three city blocks it’s pretty horrific.”

He said he heard a “bang and a crash” when he was in a store, and came out to see “carnage”

The actor claimed the vehicle drove through a cafe and ending up going through a store window just off the main area, and tried to show the route of the vehicle.

He added that the police presence was unbelievable and confirmed that helicopters were on the scene, sharing footage of a helicopter landing.

John Barrowman shared his account of the incident on social media

In another update 15 minutes later, he said he saw "multiple fatalities".

At least one person was killed and eight others injured after a vehicle drove into pedestrians in Berlin, rescue services said.

Berlin fire service spokesman Stefan Salzwedel, who confirmed the casualty figures, was not immediately able to provide further information on the victims.

Large numbers of rescue vehicles and first responders were at the scene