Australian mum goes viral after giving birth to 12lb 6oz baby boy with no pain relief

Have your say

A newborn baby boy tipping the scales at 12lb 6oz (5.75kg) stunned doctors in Australia as he set a new local record.

Nurses at Blacktown Hospital, in west Sydney, called Parker Bell’s birth weight the heaviest they have ever seen at the facility.

Mum Nikki Bell, 28, astounded staff after she used no pain relief when she gave birth to her healthy bundle of joy on Thursday.

Ms Bell told news.com.au: “I’m sure all births hurt, whether it’s 1.7kg of 5.7kg — they all hurt,

“Hopefully he will be a bit of a football player, maybe a front rower, that’ll keep his dad happy.”

Parker’s arrival was celebrated on Blacktown Midwifery Group’s Facebook page in a post that has since gone viral across the world.

Baby Parker. Picture: Blacktown Midwifery Group/Facebook

The post read: “This gorgeous chunky boy was born on Thursday to one of our MGP Mums, Nikki. He weighed in at a record breaking 5.755kg (12lb 6oz for the old school) and was a natural birth with no complications.”

Thousands of well-wishers left messages of support to the mum and baby.

Riri Vossos wrote: “Thanks for sharing! We need more positive birth stories especially with larger babies.

“Makes me so much more confident in birthing my chunky little man this month.”

Penny Sydenham added: “What a blessing! Congratulations to the babies family and good job the medical team who supported them.”

Since his grand entrance, Parker, his proud parents and big sister Maddison, one, have returned to their home at Riverstone in Sydney’s north-west.