An orange Sahara dust haze has descended over the Greek capital, Athens.
Pictures show an orange hue over the entire city, in one of the worst episodes to hit Greece since 2018.
People with respiratory problems have been advised to stay inside and wear masks if they need to go outdoors.
The dust is expected to clear and visibility improve later on Wednesday.
