Athens dust storm: People with respiratory problems told to stay indoors as orange Sahara cloud descends over the Greek capital

Similar dust clouds have occurred earlier this year, but this is believed to be one of the worst episodes in recent years
Jane Bradley
Published 24th Apr 2024, 11:03 BST

An orange Sahara dust haze has descended over the Greek capital, Athens.

Pictures show an orange hue over the entire city, in one of the worst episodes to hit Greece since 2018.

People with respiratory problems have been advised to stay inside and wear masks if they need to go outdoors.

The dust is expected to clear and visibility improve later on Wednesday.

People with respiratory problems have been told to stay indoors or wear a mask, as this man is doing. Photo: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS

A couple sits on Tourkovounia hill, as southerly winds carry waves of Saharan dust, in Athens. Photo: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS

Clouds of dust blown in from the Sahara covered Athens and other Greek cities , one of the worst such episodes to hit the country since 2018, officials said. Photo: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS

The yellow-orange haze smothered several regions, limiting visibility and prompting warnings of breathing risks from the authorities. Photo: ANGELOS TZORTZINIS

