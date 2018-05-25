At least two injured in Indiana school shooting in US

Have your say

An adult and a child have been injured in a shooting at a suburban Indiana school.

The two victims have been taken to hospitals in Indianapolis.

Indiana University Health spokeswoman Danielle Sirilla said the adult victim in today’s attack at Noblesville West Middle School, north-east of Indianapolis, was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital and the child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children.

She had no information on their ages or the seriousness of their injuries.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody.

No further details were provided about the suspect, victim or possible motive for the attack.

Students were bused to the Noblesville High School gym, where their families could retrieve them, following the shooting.

Noblesville, which is about 20 miles north-east of Indianapolis, is home to about 50,000 people. The middle school has about 1,300 students from grades six to eight.

The attack comes a week after an attack at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, that killed eight students and two teachers.

