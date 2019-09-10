Apple’s iPhone 11: First look at new devise and video service

Have your say

Apple unveiled new iPhones yesterday that are largely unchanged from previous models, accompanied by an unexpected price cut for the cheapest model, underscoring the company’s efforts to counteract a sales slump of its flagship product.

The company’s new models are so similar to last year’s lineup they may be upstaged by Apple TV Plus, the company’s upcoming video service, which is rolling out on 1 November at £4.99 a month.

At a live event at its headquarters in California, Apple also confirmed its new subscription-based gaming service, Apple Arcade, will launch on September 19.

Apple Arcade will also cost £4.99 a month and will include more than 100 exclusive games at launch.

The tech giant’s chief executive Tim Cook said it was “a gaming service unlike any other out there”.

Apple also announced its latest line-up of iPhone handsets - the iPhone 11 and two versions of the iPhone 11 Pro.

All the new phones have redesigned rear camera systems and Apple’s next-generation processor - the A13 Bionic.

The iPhone 11 comes with wide and ultra-wide-angle lenses, while the larger Pro versions come with an additional telephoto lens.

The Pro comes with either a 5.8in or 6.5in screen, with the larger one to be known as the iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Mr Cook called the new devices the “most powerful and most advanced” the company has made.

Apple executive Phil Schiller added on stage that “these were the first iPhones we’ve called Pro” and there was a reason for this.

The new devices include updated camera software and hardware as well as machine learning features to take better pictures, Apple said.

The firm said it will also have longer battery life and faster-charging capabilities.

IPhone shipments are down 25 per cent so far this year, according to the research firm IDC, putting more pressure on Apple to generate revenue from services such as music, video streaming and games.