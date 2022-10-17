Anger after ‘Hong Kong protester beaten in Manchester’

Tory MP Iain Duncan-Smith and shadow foreign secretary David Lammy called for the Chinese ambassador to be forced to explain what happened after the confrontation on Sunday.

Downing Street said the reports were “extremely concerning”.

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said it was “never acceptable” for a protester to be assaulted.

This image from The Chaser News shows an incident involving a scuffle between a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester (centre) and Chinese consulate staff, as a British police officer attempts to intervene, during a demonstration outside the consulate in Manchester. Picture: Matthew Leung/The Chaser News/AFP via Getty Images

The Foreign Office said it was urgently seeking clarity on the incident. Greater Manchester Police has launched an investigation.

Scuffles broke out outside the building in Manchester around 3pm.

Footage posted on social media apparently showed one protester being beaten inside the consulate grounds.

The crowd remaining angry immediately after the incident. Protesters shouted at the men from the consulate and the British police, arguing they could have done more.

The campaigner told BBC Chinese that staff from the building had ripped down pro-democracy posters before he was beaten.

“They dragged me inside, they beat me up,” he said, adding that he was then pulled out by UK police.

“It’s ridiculous. They [the attackers] shouldn’t have done that.

"We are supposed to have freedom to say whatever we want here [in the UK].”

According to the Crown Prosecution Service, UK police are not allowed to enter consular grounds without permission.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Greater Manchester Police are aware of an incident that took place at around 3pm on Sunday, October 16 at the Chinese consulate in Manchester.

“Officers were present and responded immediately to defuse the situation. Inquiries are ongoing at this time to understand the full circumstances.

“A police patrol plan is in place in the area following this incident.”

Sir Iain called for the Chinese ambassador to the UK to be made to apologise, and those responsible sent back to China.

Mr Lammy said: “The foreign secretary should urgently summon the Chinese ambassador to demand an explanation for the incident.

“The UK stands for freedom, the rule of law and democracy. The quashing of peaceful protest will never be tolerated on our streets.”

Mr Burnham said: “What took place yesterday outside the Chinese Consulate in Manchester was deeply worrying and has no place in a city region like ours that prides itself on peoples’ right to protest peacefully.

“Greater Manchester Police immediately started a full investigation and are in close touch with the Home Office and Foreign Office.

“It is important that the full facts surrounding this incident are established and for that we will need to wait for the investigation to conclude.