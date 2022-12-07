The success of Democrats in the Senate run-off contest in Georgia ensures Joe Biden’s administration can look forward to a smoother journey ahead as he seeks to pursue his legislative agenda for the remainder of his first term.

But with the upper chamber of the US Congress now blue, there are also wider questions about what the result means for Donald Trump.

It caps off a dismal few weeks for the 76 year-old, after the Republican candidates he endorsed and campaigned for put in a dismal showing in the mid-terms. Few candidates fitted the Trumpian mould like the one defeated in Georgia.

A celebrity sports star turned political newcomer, Herschel Walker bought into wild conspiracy theories, and has been accused of domestic abuse by two women.

But just like Mehmet Oz, Kristina Karamo and other GOP candidates who embraced the MAGA agenda, he has been rejected at the polls. Many observers viewed the election results as a bellwether for Trump’s popularity within the GOP, and while there is no doubt that he continues to command a large and fervent base of support, it is now clear voters are turning their backs on him.

That trend will buoy more moderate Republicans hoping to deny Trump their party’s candidacy for the presidency. Indeed, that demographic looks increasingly likely to back Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor whose star is on the rise, although others may yet come forward to throw their hat in the ring.

Trump, meanwhile, has already demonstrated he intends to double down on the rhetoric and tactics that worked for him six years ago. In the meandering address he gave last month announcing his candidacy, he warned Republicans the task ahead was not one for a politician or a “conventional candidate”.

But one by one, the MAGA mavericks and cranks have fallen. Will Trump himself follow suit? Few people in either party – at least those who have learned from 2016 – will be writing him off just yet. The midterms may offer a tentative sign the US electorate craves normality and – whisper it – decency in its politics, but there is a long race to run.

