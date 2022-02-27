In a tweet they said : “Ukraine refugee numbers have just been refreshed – these are based on data made available by national authorities. The current total is now 368,000 and continues to rise.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has said the Government is “urgently” looking at what more it can do to enable refugees from the fighting in Ukraine to come to Britain.

The Government has faced intense criticism over its failure so far to relax the visa requirements for Ukrainian nationals.

Ms Truss told the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme: “It is a desperate situation.

“Of course, Britain has always welcomed refugees fleeing from war and we are urgently looking at what more we can do to facilitate that.”

It comes as Nicola Sturgeon and other devolved leaders called on visa restrictions to be eased and for more support to be offered.

A man embraces his daughter who was evacuated from Ukraine, after her arrival in Ahmedabad on February 27, 2022. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY / AFP via Getty)

Ms Truss said the UK and other Western allies would continue to impose fresh sanctions on Moscow saying: “We need to stop Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine. There are dire consequences if we don’t for freedom and democracy across Europe.

“We will continue to tighten the ratchet on Vladimir Putin, to tighten the ratchet on the economy.”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said neighbouring nations to Ukraine have “opened up their hearts and homes” to receive as many Ukrainians as possible but added it took “too long” for many nations to respond with sanctions.

The Ministry of Defence tweeted an intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, saying: “Ukrainian forces have engaged the remnants of Russian irregular forces within the city of Kyiv for the second night in a row, fighting has been at a lower intensity than the previous evening.

Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London, to appear on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday Morning. Picture date: Sunday February 27, 2022.

“After encountering strong resistance in Chernihiv, Russian forces are bypassing the area in order to prioritise the encirclement and isolation of Kyiv.

“Intensive exchanges of rocket artillery overnight have been followed by heavy fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in Kharkiv.