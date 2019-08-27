Woodmill High School fire: 'No part' of building unaffected by blaze

Pupils at a fire-hit secondary have yet to learn when the school will reopen as council chiefs revealed no part of the building had been left untouched by the blaze.

Fife Council said following Sunday's fire at Woodmill High School in Dunfermline that there were no classroom facilities that would enable the building to be used "in the short to medium-term".

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fire, which is being treated as suspicious.

Carrie Lindsay, executive director of education and children's services, said: "We're working flat out to investigate the feasibility of a range of options for our pupils.

"There are lots of things to take into account, such as pupil numbers, available spaces, timetabling across year groups and transport.

"We've had lots of offers of help, all of which we're grateful for, and all of which are being explored to find the best possible solutions.

"I hope to be able to give parents and our young people some more information about short-term arrangements tomorrow."

Ms Lindsay said staff are meeting at nearby St Columba's High School each day and putting together homework packages which pupils can access on the school's website.

Some practical sessions are being arranged in community facilities for senior pupils.

The school, which opened in 1958, has a roll of 1,403 pupils.

The additional support department, opened in 2007, suffered the most damage along with the dining hall.

Ms Lindsay said: "No part of the building is left untouched by the fire.

"The wing containing the assembly hall, sports halls and the technical block is the least damaged, but there are no classroom facilities that will enable us to re-open the school in the short to medium-term."