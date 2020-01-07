Woman who died two days before Christmas after being hit by car, named

Have your say

A woman who died after being hit by a car two days before Christmas has been named by police.

Rhona Macfarlane was struck by a red Toyota Arius on the A836 between Ardgay and Bonar Bridge in Sutherland on the afternoon of Monday December 23.

The 67-year-old, from the Highlands village, died at the scene.

The road was closed for seven hours for a full collision investigation to take place.

Constable Robbie Stewart said: "We are continuing to work to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

"Rhona's family, friends and all involved are at the forefront of our thoughts as these inquiries continue.

"I am grateful to everyone who has assisted with our inquiries so far and would continue to ask anyone with any information to come forward.

"Anyone who may have dash cam footage or was in the area at the time of the collision is urged to contact police."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 2546 of 23 December 2019.