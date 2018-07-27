Woman’s warning after being ‘struck by lightning’ while filming storm

A woman from Galashiels has warned of the dangers of filming extreme weather after fearing she had been struck by lightning while capturing details of a freak storm.

Tracey Kutlol uploaded a video to Facebook recording the thunderstorm that hit the Borders town late last night.

Ms Kutlol opened her window to get a better view of the lightning, before a loud bang is heard and the mother-of-two exclaims “I’ve just been struck by lightning, I’ve just got struck, my phone blew.”

READ MORE: Thunderstorm warning with ‘danger to life’

Her daughter can be heard in the video screaming during the incident.

She told The Daily Record: “I can’t believe what happened, it all happened so quickly and I just saw a big flash right in front of me.

“To anyone thinking about filming lightning I’d honestly say just don’t do it. I love photos and videos but you’d never think something like this would happen.

“If you want a video for Instagram or Facebook or whatever, just think to yourself if it’s really worth it.”