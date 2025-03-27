Police Scotland said she later died in hospital.

A 71-year-old woman who was taken to hospital after a fire in Moray has died.

Emergency services responded to a report of a fire in Alba Place, Elgin, at around 11.30pm on Monday March 17 .

The woman was transported to Dr Gray's Hospital in the town for treatment.

