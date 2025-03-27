Elgin fire: Woman dies in hospital after fire in Scottish town
A 71-year-old woman who was taken to hospital after a fire in Moray has died.
Emergency services responded to a report of a fire in Alba Place, Elgin, at around 11.30pm on Monday March 17 .
The woman was transported to Dr Gray's Hospital in the town for treatment.
Police Scotland said she later died in hospital.
A spokesperson said the fire is not being treated as suspicious.
