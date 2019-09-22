Woman died after being hit by car in Glasgow

A 67-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in Glasgow's East End.

The woman, who has been identified by police as Iris McLeod, had been walking across Duke Street in Dennistoun when she was struck by a red Vauxhall Corsa.

Ms McLeod's relatives have been made aware following the incident, which took place at around 12.35am on Sunday.

Officers have appealed for anyone who may have information regarding the incident to contact them.

Constable Andrew Conroy, of Road Policing West, said: "The crash happened outside the Bristol Bar on Duke Street, near to Gateside Street, and we know that there were quite a few people about at the time.

"I am appealing to anyone who saw the crash or indeed any driver who may have dash cam footage from the area around that time to call police.