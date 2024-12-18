Woman charged with 'attempted murder' in Scottish town

The incident took place in Wishaw. | JPI

The incident took place in Wishaw

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman has been charged in connection with alleged attempted murder and alleged assault following the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.

James McMaster, 53, was found dead in a flat in Maxton Crescent, Wishaw, at around 2.10pm on 5 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said on Wednesday that a 47-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged attempted murder and assault.

She will appear in court in due course.