Woman charged with 'attempted murder' in Scottish town

By Lucinda Cameron
Published 18th Dec 2024, 10:07 BST
The incident took place in Wishaw.placeholder image
The incident took place in Wishaw. | JPI
The incident took place in Wishaw

A woman has been charged in connection with alleged attempted murder and alleged assault following the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.

James McMaster, 53, was found dead in a flat in Maxton Crescent, Wishaw, at around 2.10pm on 5 December.

Police said on Wednesday that a 47-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged attempted murder and assault.

She will appear in court in due course.

A 50-year-old man has already been charged in connection with an alleged serious assault following the death.

