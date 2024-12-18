Woman charged with 'attempted murder' in Scottish town
A woman has been charged in connection with alleged attempted murder and alleged assault following the death of a man in North Lanarkshire.
James McMaster, 53, was found dead in a flat in Maxton Crescent, Wishaw, at around 2.10pm on 5 December.
Police said on Wednesday that a 47-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged attempted murder and assault.
She will appear in court in due course.
A 50-year-old man has already been charged in connection with an alleged serious assault following the death.
