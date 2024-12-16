Woman charged after pedestrians hit in city street
The incident took place on Sunday
A woman has been charged in connection with an alleged road traffic offence after two pedestrians were hit by a car on a shopping street.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Byres Road in the west end of Glasgow at around 11.35am on Sunday.
A section of the pavement was closed at Vinicombe Street but later reopened.
No-one needed hospital treatment.
Police said a woman has been charged in connection with an alleged road traffic offence.
