Woman charged after pedestrians hit in city street

By Lucinda Cameron
Published 16th Dec 2024, 08:40 BST
The incident took place on Sunday

A woman has been charged in connection with an alleged road traffic offence after two pedestrians were hit by a car on a shopping street.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Byres Road in the west end of Glasgow at around 11.35am on Sunday.

A section of the pavement was closed at Vinicombe Street but later reopened.

No-one needed hospital treatment.

Police said a woman has been charged in connection with an alleged road traffic offence.

