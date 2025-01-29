Woman, 84, in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by car

“Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

An 84-year-old woman has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in Bo’ness.

The collision involving a bronze Vauxhall Astra happened on the A706 Linlithgow Road near Cadzow Crescent at around 3.50pm on Tuesday.

Police are appealing for information following the incident | Police Scotland

Emergency services attended and the female pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The driver of the car was not injured.

The road was closed for around five hours to allow for investigations to be carried out.

Sergeant Fraser Easton said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage that could assist to contact us.”