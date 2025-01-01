Woman, 26, killed in Hogmanay three-car crash

“Our thoughts are with the families of all those involved.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tragedy happened around 1:05pm after a collision between a BMW, a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Ford Focus near Windygates.

The road was closed for almost 24 hours as investigations got underway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services attended, but the driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the same car, a 22-year-old man , and the driver of the van, a 46-year-old man, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Read more here: 10 dead, 30 injured after car ploughs into crowd in New Orleans

A 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man from the third vehicle were taken to Victoria hospital for treatment and later released.

Inspector James Henry said: “Our thoughts are with the families of all those involved.”