Woman, 26, killed in Hogmanay three-car crash

Comment
Published 1st Jan 2025, 13:22 GMT
“Our thoughts are with the families of all those involved.”

The tragedy happened around 1:05pm after a collision between a BMW, a Mercedes Sprinter van and a Ford Focus near Windygates.

The road was closed for almost 24 hours as investigations got underway.

Emergency services attended, but the driver of the BMW, a 26-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the same car, a 22-year-old man , and the driver of the van, a 46-year-old man, were taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

A 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man from the third vehicle were taken to Victoria hospital for treatment and later released.

Inspector James Henry said: “Our thoughts are with the families of all those involved.”

The road was closed as officers began their investigations, and re-opened at 8:00am on New Year’s Day.

