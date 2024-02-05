Winners announced at Bellway’s 2023 Health and Safety Awards

First held last year, the annual awards were introduced as a way of recognising Bellway sites which demonstrate excellence in health and safety practices.

The Earl’s Way development in Glenrothes, Fife, was named the overall National Award winner, after being selected from a pool of four regional winners.

Claire Birkhead, Bellway’s Group Health and Safety Director, said: “All of our sites across the business continue to maintain a high standard of health and safety practices which made this year’s competition exceptionally tough.

Peter Lawrie receiving 2023 Bellway National Health and Safety Award from Claire Birkhead

“Earl’s Way was chosen to receive this year’s National Award because the team went above and beyond in terms of cleanliness, trade discipline, and encouraging a positive safety culture. The site was also constructed on a slope, so retaining walls and edge protection posed a significant challenge for the team to manage.

“It was an honour to present this award to the team at Earl’s Way and I would like to extend my congratulations to the other regional winners and the teams at all our sites for their hard work in achieving these high standards.”

Peter Lawrie, Site Manager at Earl’s Way, said: “We have worked tirelessly on ensuring that Earl’s Way is a safe space for all our employees, and it is encouraging that our efforts have been recognised in this way.

“The award has given us a boost as we were selected against some tough competition. We pride ourselves on keeping an exceptionally well-maintained site and we are determined to continue that going forwards.”

Earl’s Way was one of four regional winners in this year’s competition, taking the prize for the Scotland Region. Beaumont Park in Great Dunmow, Essex, was the winner in the Central Region, Caspian Phase H at Barking Riverside was named the winner in the London and South East Region, while St Mary’s View in Blandford St Mary, Dorset – which is being built under Bellway’s Ashberry Homes brand – took the prize for the Western Region.

Quality and Safety is one of eight key priorities in the housebuilder’s Better with Bellway strategy, which outlines the company’s commitment to sustainable practices.