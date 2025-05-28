Willie Stevenson: Scottish legend who played for both Liverpool and Rangers has died at the age of 85
Edinburgh born football legend Willie Stevenson has died aged 85.
The Scottish midfielder was part of the Rangers’ championship winning team in 1958 - 59 and they won the cup the following season.
He also played for the Liverpool team that won the First Division title in 1964 and 1966.
He never payed for Scotland, despite his success.
After Liverpool, he played for Stoke City, Tranmere Rovers, Vancouver Whitecaps, Limerick and Macclesfield Town.
