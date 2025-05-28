Willie Stevenson: Scottish legend who played for both Liverpool and Rangers has died at the age of 85

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie

Engagement Editor

Comment
Published 28th May 2025, 10:55 BST
Rangers and Liverpool legend Willie Stevenson has died.

Edinburgh born football legend Willie Stevenson has died aged 85.

The Scottish midfielder was part of the Rangers’ championship winning team in 1958 - 59 and they won the cup the following season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He also played for the Liverpool team that won the First Division title in 1964 and 1966.

Read more here: Scott McTominay’s ‘incredible’ meeting with Pope Leo XIV as Napoli star awed by ‘iconic’ moment

He never payed for Scotland, despite his success.

After Liverpool, he played for Stoke City, Tranmere Rovers, Vancouver Whitecaps, Limerick and Macclesfield Town.

This is a breaking news story

Related topics:ScotlandLiverpoolRangersEdinburghChampionship
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice