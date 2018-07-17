Will Scotland get the sunshine back this week?

Although the weather in recent weeks has been unusually warm, sunny and - in some cases - record-breaking, the past few days have brought with them a decrease in temperatures and cloudy skies.

However, the sun is set to make a reappearance this week, with temperatures reaching highs of 20C across Scotland.

This week's forecast

The current regional forecast for Dumfries, Galloway, the Lothians and the Borders shows that although light rain showers are expected at various points throughout the day tomorrow (Wednesday 18 July), the sun is still expected to make an appearance. Sunny intervals are forecast throughout most of the day, with very little cloud.

Thursday (19 July) is then expected to be a mixture of light cloud and sunny intervals, before the cloud becomes more frequent during Friday and Saturday.

Things will brighten up again on Sunday, though, with sunny intervals forecast throughout the day, little cloud and peak temperatures of around 21C.

The weather in Strathclyde is set to be cloudy today, with maximum temperatures of 20C and light showers throughout the day.

In the same area, expect some occasional bursts of sunshine on Wednesday, as well as some light showers and periods of cloud.

Thursday will then be brighter, with very little cloud, before things get cloudy again towards the weekend.