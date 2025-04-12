Wildfires break out across country with Pentlands and two islands hit

A helicopter is due on the Isle of Arran as a wildfire enters its third day

Fire crews have been tending wildfires across the country this weekend, including blazes in the Pentland Hills and on two Scottish islands.

A helicopter was due on the Isle of Arran this afternoon (Saturday) as a fire which broke out to the north west of Brodick on Thursday continued to burn for a third day.

A fire on the Isle of Bute broke out around 11.40am today (Saturday) in the north of the island at the Rhubodach Loop, just off the A886.

The public has been urged to avoid both areas and to stay away from footpaths while firefighters work to contain the blazes.

On Arran, Glen Rosa, Goatfell and Glen Sannox remain out of bounds as the fire refuses to extinguish. Light rain is due on the island tonight (Saturday).

Meanwhile, crews were called to the Pentland Hills on Friday after a fire broke out on land off the A702.

The fire service was called at 8.25pm with the blaze extinguished in around two-and-a half hours

It is not known at this stage if the blaze was caused by wilful fireraising or a natural wildfire caused by the recent higher temperatures and sunshine.

One eyewitness, Amanda Ramsay from Penicuik, told the Edinburgh Evening News: “I was scared, thinking it would spread down to my house, I've never seen anything like this happen so I was in panic mode.”

The blazes broke out after a wildfire warning was issued for Friday and Saturday by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum.

Meanwhile, a wildfire in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, was extinguished at 8.30am on Saturday after igniting on Thursday, with a fire engine being sent back to the scene to ensure it has not reignited, according to a spokesperson for SFRS.

A spokesperson said: “The Cumbernauld one has been extinguished. We are sending an appliance now to make sure it has not reignited.

“At 8.30am they left the incident. We are going back to make sure (there) is not (a) fire.

“The Arran fire has still got an appliance there, there’s a helicopter which will be attending.”

A fire in Acharacle, Highlands, has been burning for two days, with two fire crews at the scene, a spokesperson added.

Deputy assistant chief officer Kenny Barbour, head of prevention, protection and preparedness at SFRS, said: “Wildfires have the potential to burn for days, as we’ve seen this week in Dumfries and Galloway, and they spread through vast areas of land in our countryside, which is devastating for those who live nearby.

“Our firefighters will continue to work with local landowners and other partners to bring these fires under control.

“As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire, and so we are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.

“Responsible human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely in rural environments and always follow the Scottish outdoor access code.”

Temperatures have been well above the April average and Thursday was the warmest day of the year so far in Scotland - reaching 23C (73F ) in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire.

Sunday will mark a return to more typical April conditions.

Met Office chief meteorologist Jason Kelly said: "A change is on the way this weekend, as we say goodbye to the wall-to-wall sunshine.