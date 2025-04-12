Wildfire still burning on Scottish island with helicopter due at scene

The public have been urged to stay away from the area.

Fire crews are working for a third day to extinguish a wildfire on the Isle of Arran as an “extreme” warning continues.

The fire, north-west of Brodick, broke out on Thursday and is still burning with one fire engine at the scene and a helicopter due to be sent later, according to a spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS).

People are advised to avoid the area and stay away from the footpaths into Glen Rosa, Goatfell and Glen Sannox until further notice.tet

The warning was issued for Friday and Saturday by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum.

Emergency services at the scene of the fire on the Isle of Arran, which broke out on Thursday. PIC: Police Scotland. | Police Scotland/PA Wire

A wildfire in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, was extinguished at 8.30am on Saturday after igniting on Thursday, with a fire engine being sent back to the scene to ensure it has not reignited, according to a spokesperson for SFRS.

A spokesperson said: “The Cumbernauld one has been extinguished.

“We are sending an appliance now to make sure it has not reignited.

“At 8.30am they left the incident.

“We are going back to make sure (there) is not (a) fire.

“The Arran fire has still got an appliance there, there’s a helicopter which will be attending.”

A wildfire on the Pentlands hills, near Edinburgh, was extinguished at 10.35pm on Friday.

A spokesperson for SFRS said: “We left last night around 10.35pm, three appliances attended it.”

A fire in Acharacle, Highlands, has been burning for two days, with two fire crews at the scene, a spokesperson added.

Deputy assistant chief officer Kenny Barbour, head of prevention, protection and preparedness at SFRS, said: “Wildfires have the potential to burn for days, as we’ve seen this week in Dumfries and Galloway, and they spread through vast areas of land in our countryside, which is devastating for those who live nearby.

“Our firefighters will continue to work with local landowners and other partners to bring these fires under control.

“As the warm and dry weather continues, so too does the risk of wildfire, and so we are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.