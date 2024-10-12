Why Alex Salmond was in North Macedonia when he died

Alex Salmond was in North Macedonia to speak at a conference

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has died aged 69, while on a visit to North Macedonia.

A picture taken in the country, where he stands with a group of people, including Alba party chair Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh, was posted to X yesterday by Hungarian diplomat Katalin Bogyay. Why was Mr Salmond in North Macedonia and what was he doing there?

He is believed to have been visiting the country to speak at a conference in the city of Ohrid.

He was a delegate at the Forum for Cultural Diplomacy, co-organised by the office of North Macedonia’s former President Gjorge Ivanov, the United Nations organisation, Alliance of Civilisations, and the Institute for Cultural Diplomacy from Berlin.

His speech was listed as being given to president Ivanov’s Young Leaders Programme participants.

Posting a picture to X, of a group of delegates including Mr Salmond and Ms Ahmed-Sheikh, Ms Bogyay wrote: “Cultural Diplomacy Forum with Berlin Institute of Cultural Diplomacy @ylf_icd in Ohrid, North Macedonia , invited by President Ivanov to talk to the participants of his Young Leaders Program! Inspiring conversations about pressing problems in the world.”

Where is North Macedonia?

The country, which is bordered by Bulgaria, Greece, Serbia, Kosovo and Albania, is a landlocked nation in southern Europe.

The Foreign Office has confirmed the death of a British national in North Macedonia.

"We are supporting the family of a British national who has died in North Macedonia and are in touch with the local authorities," a spokesperson said.

What is local media saying?

Local media in North Macedonia is reporting on Mr Salmond’s death.

