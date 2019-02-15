Where to see snowdrops in Scotland this winter and spring

Before its too late, catch stunning displays of snowdrops at these stunning Scotland woods.

The ethereal-looking flower has made its annual return, providing a white lining to Scottish woodlands.

The white plants are typically on display in the UK from January to March, meaning time is running out to catch sight of them.

Scottish day-trippers stand the best chance of spying the woodland dwellers at these Scottish forests.

Cambo Estate, Fife

Located near St Andrews, this vast and verdant estate is punctuated by stunning white pockets of snowdrop plants. Visitors can wonder through the estates snowdrop wonderland until they reach the gorgeous Fife coast. Be sure to visit the estates Snowdrop themed cafe and gift shop.

Abbotsford, The Borders

The former home of Sir Walter Scott is a haven for the fairytale-like flowers.

Phytophiles are welcome to saunter through the estate, keeping a keen eye out for swathes of the stunning snowdrop plants.

Castle Kennedy, near Stranraer

Situated just to the east of Stranraer, Castle Kennedy is a fertile breeding ground for the snowdrop plant. Visitors are welcome to stroll the property's grounds and those seeking out snowdrops won't be disappointed at this time of year.

Royal Botanical Gardens, Edinburgh

Unsurprisingly the best chance of spotting snowdrops in the country's capital is at the Royal Botanical Gardens. The public gardens are home to a number of rare, specialist strains of the white plant.

Dunrobin Castle, Golspie

The majestic Dunrobin Castle is arguably at its most magical during snowdrop season. Visitors are welcome to immerse themselves in the stunning grounds of the castle during snowdrop season, though the castle itself is closed at this time of year.

Cringletie House, Peebles

Snowdrop fairies apparently inhabit the grounds of this impressive property in the Scottish Borders and prizes are up for grabs should your little ones track them down. Parents can relax in the gardens and capture pictures of stunning snowdrop scenes.

West Plean House, near Stirling

Couples looking for a romantic getaway can visit the West Plean House bed and breakfast near Stirling, where the guests are encouraged to unwind in the property's snowdrop populated grounds.

Dunninald Gardens, Aberdeenshire

Dunninald Castle and Gardens are running snowdrop and winter walks throughout the plant's blooming season. Later in the year the whites of the snowdrops are swapped for the blues and yellows of bluebells and daffodils.

The Hermitage, Perthshire

The Hermitage near Dunkeld is a stunning walk all year round, but we recommend visiting in February when its paths are lined with snowdrop plants. If that's not magical enough visit the Victorian folly, known as Ossian's Hall of Mirrors which overlooks the pretty Bran River.