When ScotRail's temporary timetable will end as union votes to accept deal

The temporary timetable that has been operating since July is set to end after train drivers voted to accept pay deal from ScotRail

A two month dispute which has caused passenger rail chaos across Scotland is set to come to an end and full timetables restored after a second staff union voted to approve a new pay deal.

Train drivers’ union, ASLEF, said its members in Scotland have resoundingly voted to accept the recent pay deal put to them by ScotRail. This comes a week after the biggest union, RMT, also voted to accept the deal, as did Unite and TSSA.

ScotRail would not comment on an exact date, saying it would provide an update over reinstating the timetable “as soon as possible”. However, it is believed a full timetable is likely to be brought back in within around ten days after the dispute is resolved.

The temporary timetable saw 1,660 services operating daily from Monday to Saturday, compared with the usual level of around 2,250 – a cut of 26 per cent.

The result of the three-week ballot – which ran earlier this month, – was 74.89 per cent in favour and 25.11 against. A total of 77.71 per cent of members turned out.

ASLEF Scotland organiser, Kevin Lindsay, said: “This is a positive result that was achieved through the resolute determination of our members to get a fair pay deal for them and their families.

“I am pleased that ScotRail and the Scottish Government have shown they understand the importance of our members to Scotland's rail service.”

He added: “Appreciating the workforce in the railways is a fundamental prerequisite if Scotland is to deliver the world-class, affordable, attractive and accessible rail services the country needs.

“We are pleased that appreciation of our members has been reflected in this pay agreement.”

ScotRail has not said specifically when it will restore its previous timetable, but it took some ten days after the end of a similar dispute in 2022.

That would suggest that some 600 daily services - or about a quarter - which have been suspended since 10 July would be reinstated in early October.

Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “It is fantastic news for both our staff and our customers that the pay offer has now been accepted by ASLEF, joining the other rail trade unions in confirming a positive result.

“All parties involved have worked hard to find an agreement that recognises the hard work of staff, as well as providing value for money for the public finances.